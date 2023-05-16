Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.