NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

NEU stock opened at $394.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.21 and its 200-day moving average is $341.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $404.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

