NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
NewMarket Stock Performance
NEU stock opened at $394.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.21 and its 200-day moving average is $341.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $404.60.
NewMarket Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.
