New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.54.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.31 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.