Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -10.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.