StockNews.com Upgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities reduced their target price on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.39.

RNG stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after buying an additional 940,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $31,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $83,500,000. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.3% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

