Analyzing Reed’s (REED) & The Competition

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -1.35% -1,082.85% -0.93%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.22, meaning that their average stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 109 540 981 69 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million -$19.22 million -0.25 Reed’s Competitors $70.74 billion $444.17 million 12.82

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

