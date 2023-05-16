Short Interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Expands By 13.4%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.04. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

