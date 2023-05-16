Robert W. Baird Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $30.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.