8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT Lowered to $4.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.16.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $370.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

In other news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 42,981 shares of company stock valued at $200,204 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.