Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

DYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DYN opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.