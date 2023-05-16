StockNews.com Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.28.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

