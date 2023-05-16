Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIV. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.2417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,176,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after purchasing an additional 213,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,632,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 889,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,024 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

