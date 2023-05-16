Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Telefónica had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after buying an additional 2,934,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,172 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

