Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

NYSE SOL opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $233.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

