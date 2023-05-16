Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Emeren Group Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE SOL opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $233.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emeren Group (SOL)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.