Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE:TISI opened at $4.08 on Friday. Team has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 302.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the second quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Team during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

