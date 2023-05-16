Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Team Price Performance
NYSE:TISI opened at $4.08 on Friday. Team has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.89.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 302.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter.
About Team
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
