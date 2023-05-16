Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after buying an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

