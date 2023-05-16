Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 1.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $929,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.