FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Issued By William Blair

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for SunOpta in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

SOY stock opened at C$10.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.41.

About SunOpta

SunOpta ( TSE:SOY Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$300.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$291.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.