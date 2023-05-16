FY2023 Earnings Estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Issued By Desjardins

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.93 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNC. ATB Capital boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

TSE SNC opened at C$32.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 365.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

