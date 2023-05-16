FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Issued By Cormark

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Supremex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $9.15 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Supremex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Supremex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of C$78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.50 million.

Supremex Stock Down 0.4 %

Supremex Announces Dividend

SXP stock opened at C$5.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$7.89. The stock has a market cap of C$146.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Supremex’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

