CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.