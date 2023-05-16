Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.