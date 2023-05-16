FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Issued By Northland Capmk

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.27 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 348,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $797,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

