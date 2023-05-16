Capital One Financial Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.78. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

