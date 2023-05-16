StockNews.com Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $202.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.22. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

