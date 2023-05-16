Critical Comparison: Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) versus Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF)

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) and Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Magellan Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Meggitt pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Magellan Aerospace pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meggitt pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magellan Aerospace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Magellan Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Meggitt shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A $0.95 6.03 Meggitt N/A N/A N/A $0.26 33.94

This table compares Magellan Aerospace and Meggitt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Magellan Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meggitt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magellan Aerospace and Meggitt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Meggitt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magellan Aerospace and Meggitt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meggitt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Magellan Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Magellan Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magellan Aerospace is more favorable than Meggitt.

Summary

Magellan Aerospace beats Meggitt on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magellan Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials. The company was founded on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Meggitt

(Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems. The company also provides ammunition handling, thermal, weapon scoring, and weapon training systems; energy storage, power conversion and distribution, and power generation systems; ducting systems, engine composites, and flow control valves; and fire protection and controls comprising bleed air leak detection products, cables, electronic control units, fire and overheat detection products, and fire suppression products. In addition, it offers ground fueling, and fuel systems and tanks; motion control actuators, electric motor drives, and electric motors; oxygen and specialty restraint systems; and accelerometers, ceramics, fluid sensors, magnetic and current sensors, position and inertial sensors, pressure sensors, speed sensors, and temperature sensors. Further, the company provides polymer seals; heat exchangers, printed circuit heat exchangers, thermal components, and thermal management systems; and live fire and virtual trainers, as well as aftermarket services. It serves aerospace, defense, and energy and equipment markets. The company was formerly known as Meggitt Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Meggitt PLC in April 1989. Meggitt PLC was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.