Reviewing GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GBT Technologies and Freight Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $1.20 million 0.90 $5.32 million N/A N/A Freight Technologies $25.89 million 0.05 -$8.19 million N/A N/A

GBT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies 444.41% -23.50% 782.65% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares GBT Technologies and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and Freight Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freight Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,450.39%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats GBT Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a BPO development company, which engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. The firm also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and operation of a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

