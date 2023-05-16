Critical Review: EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) vs. Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -56.87% -125.62% -28.71% Shutterstock 9.76% 26.63% 13.92%

Volatility and Risk

EVmo has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings for EVmo and Shutterstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Shutterstock has a consensus price target of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.69%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than EVmo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVmo and Shutterstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.40 -$7.14 million N/A N/A Shutterstock $843.97 million 2.26 $76.10 million $2.26 23.43

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Summary

Shutterstock beats EVmo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

