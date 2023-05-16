Oppenheimer Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $24.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.27.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $286.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.28 million. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 943.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

