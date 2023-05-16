FY2023 Earnings Forecast for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Issued By National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$306.19 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

