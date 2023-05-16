Desjardins Weighs in on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$306.19 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.