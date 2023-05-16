FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NPI. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.60.

Northland Power stock opened at C$29.94 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$27.20 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

