FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Issued By Cormark

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.36. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.15 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.22.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

TSE:IFC opened at C$201.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$196.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$197.72. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$172.04 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$5,850,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

