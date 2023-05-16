FY2023 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Raised by Analyst

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$111.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.71 million.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$864.50 million, a P/E ratio of 151.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 130,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.44, for a total transaction of C$707,200.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

