National Bank Financial Comments on Dexterra Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.60 million.
Dexterra Group Stock Up 3.8 %
DXT stock opened at C$5.50 on Monday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.82 million, a PE ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.
Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
Further Reading
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.