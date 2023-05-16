SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get SunOpta alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STKL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $901.76 million, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 89.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.