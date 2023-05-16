Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.04 million.
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.
