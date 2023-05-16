Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.04 million.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$793.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.55. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

(Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.