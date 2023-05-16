FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $17.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2024 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.28 by C$2.06. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.07 billion.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

TSE CTC opened at C$325.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$243.18 and a 52-week high of C$409.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$320.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$295.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.