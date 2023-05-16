FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $17.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s FY2024 earnings at $19.75 EPS.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.28 by C$2.06. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.07 billion.
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
Canadian Tire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
Featured Articles
