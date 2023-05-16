Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calian Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$147.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.95 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

CGY stock opened at C$61.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.66. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$52.70 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The firm has a market cap of C$717.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.56%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

