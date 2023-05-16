National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $6.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BYD opened at C$238.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$247.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$213.39.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of C$864.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.79 million.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

