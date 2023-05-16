Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.81 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.09. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$238.55.

TSE BYD opened at C$238.39 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$219.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$213.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of C$864.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.79 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

