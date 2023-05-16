Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centric Health Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Centric Health Stock Performance
