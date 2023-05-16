FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.94) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.90). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.63) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,886.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.82%.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

RNA stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $796.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

