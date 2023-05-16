Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$154.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 51.14%.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.57.
Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
