Chardan Capital Comments on uniQure’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.81) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.84). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

uniQure Stock Down 1.0 %

QURE stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

