Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.38). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.42) per share.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $19.52 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 237.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.