Critical Review: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) versus Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for eXp World and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get eXp World alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

eXp World presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given eXp World’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $4.44 billion 0.46 $15.44 million $0.05 268.40 Ohmyhome $7.03 million 71.42 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares eXp World and Ohmyhome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 0.18% 3.15% 1.84% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Summary

eXp World beats Ohmyhome on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.

About Ohmyhome

(Get Rating)

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.