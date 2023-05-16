Head-To-Head Comparison: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) & SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX)

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiqTech International and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiqTech International -88.66% -60.14% -30.04% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Volatility & Risk

LiqTech International has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiqTech International 0 0 1 0 3.00 SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LiqTech International and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LiqTech International presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 641.66%. Given LiqTech International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiqTech International and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiqTech International $15.98 million 1.15 -$14.17 million ($0.32) -1.26 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

SMX (Security Matters) Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiqTech International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of LiqTech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMX (Security Matters) Public beats LiqTech International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiqTech International

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines. The company was founded by Lasse Andreassen on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

(Get Rating)

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

