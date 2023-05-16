Barclays Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

TPR stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $242,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $71,991,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $33,655,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

