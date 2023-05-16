Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $150.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CPA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.63.
Copa Stock Performance
Shares of CPA stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.31.
Copa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
