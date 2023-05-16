Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $150.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.